Itanagar Capital Police return 75 lost mobile phones during 10th edition of SAMVAD

HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, April 30: In a continued effort to build stronger police-community relations and enhance public service delivery, the Itanagar Capital Police returned 75 recovered lost mobile phones to their rightful owners during the 10th edition of “SAMVAD”, held at Chimpu on April 30, 2025.

The event took place under the “Police Ajin” initiative, a citizen-centric programme designed to promote proactive engagement between the public and the police force, an official statement satated.

The occasion was graced by the presence of local MLA Techi Kaso, along with Superintendent of Police, Itanagar Capital Region, Rohit Rajbir Singh, IPS, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kengo Dirchi, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Chamrak Arun, and other senior officers of the Capital Police.

In his address, MLA Techi Kaso commended the Itanagar Capital Police for their dedicated and people-friendly approach to policing.

He especially lauded their efforts in tracing and returning lost mobile phones to their owners, highlighting the department’s consistent commitment to transparency and public welfare.

The recovery and return of the mobile phones were the result of coordinated work by a dedicated police team led by Inspector N Nishant, Officer-in-Charge of Chimpu Police Station.

The team included Head Constables Jerry Romin and Rili Tabri; Constables Dejum Ete, Tai Lirak, Tasser Tasso, and Rabin Singh; Lady Constable Inya Gadi; and Constable Jeni Wangpan from the SP Office.

Their systematic and committed efforts played a pivotal role in tracing and retrieving the lost phones from across the Capital Region.

Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh, IPS, congratulated the police team for their relentless dedication and effective handling of public grievances.

He noted that the successful return of mobile phones not only demonstrates efficient policing but also strengthens public confidence in the law enforcement system.

The event also saw several members of the public sharing their personal experiences and expressing gratitude for the Capital Police’s initiative in recovering and returning their mobile phones.

Their testimonies reflected the growing trust between the community and the police, reinforced through such citizen-focused programmes.

The “SAMVAD” platform has been instrumental in fostering communication, accountability, and cooperation between the police and the general public.

It serves as a critical mechanism through which the police can address community concerns and enhance public engagement.

According to official information, the Itanagar Capital Police recovered more than 300 lost mobile phones in 2024 alone. In the current year, 2025, they have already traced and recovered over 150 phones.

The return of 75 mobile handsets during Wednesday’s event underscores the department’s ongoing commitment to service-oriented policing and public outreach.

The Itanagar Capital Police reiterated their pledge to maintain a responsive, citizen-friendly, and accountable policing model, continuing their mission to build and sustain a secure and supportive community environment.