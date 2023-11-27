Karbi feature film ‘Mirbeen’ presented at IFFI Goa

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 26: Director Mridul Gupta, writer Manimala Das, and producer Dhaniram Tisso of

the Karbi feature film “Mirbeen” engaged in a candid media interaction during the 54th

International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

“Mirbeen” authentically portrays the 2005 extremist strife in Karbi Anglong, offering a compelling

narrative about truth and resilience. The film uses roots as a strong symbolic arch in many shots,

depicting the sustenance of the Karbi people despite attacks on their very roots.

The movie’s music is rooted in traditional Karbi tunes, providing a genuine reflection of the Karbi

culture. Writer Manimala Das highlighted the significance of handloom in the film, connecting it to

the recovery and redemption of people caught in conflict in Assam.

Producer Dhaniram Tisso expressed the responsibility of filmmakers to bring awareness and tell

stories of people rising from ashes. “Mirbeen” is one of the 15 films competing for the Golden

Peacock at IFFI 54 and represents the vibrant Assamese cinema. The film, screened under the Indian

Panorama section, tells a compelling tale of hope and resilience, focusing on the central protagonist

Mirbeen and her unwavering pursuit of dreams amid adversity.