24 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
type here...

Kathar sued over alleged abuse of a lady

Northeast
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 24: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) authorities have taken away the responsibilities that had been entrusted to Mukul Kathar, after a lady filed a petition against him for physically abusing her. Other secretaries, joint secretaries, and deputy secretaries of KAAC have been allotted the subjects.

- Advertisement -

In an order dated April 24, no KAAC/PS/Allot. of Sub/Pt-1/2020/80/81, the principal secretary of the KAAC assigned departments and subjects to the secretaries, joint secretaries, deputy secretaries, under secretaries, and officers.

LGBTQA+ Friendly Countries
LGBTQA+ Friendly Countries
Oldest university in India
Oldest university in India
Spectacular Border Gateways Of India
Spectacular Border Gateways Of India
10 Famous Mango Varieties of India
10 Famous Mango Varieties of India
Top Architecture Colleges In India
Top Architecture Colleges In India
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Congress stages ‘Joi Bharat Satyagraha’ in Nagaon

The Hills Times - 0
LGBTQA+ Friendly Countries Oldest university in India Spectacular Border Gateways Of India 10 Famous Mango Varieties of India Top Architecture Colleges In India