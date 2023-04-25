Kathar sued over alleged abuse of a lady

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 24: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) authorities have taken away the responsibilities that had been entrusted to Mukul Kathar, after a lady filed a petition against him for physically abusing her. Other secretaries, joint secretaries, and deputy secretaries of KAAC have been allotted the subjects.

In an order dated April 24, no KAAC/PS/Allot. of Sub/Pt-1/2020/80/81, the principal secretary of the KAAC assigned departments and subjects to the secretaries, joint secretaries, deputy secretaries, under secretaries, and officers.