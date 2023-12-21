12 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 21, 2023
type here...

Khandu seeks blessings from Dalai Lama at Bodh Gaya

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Arunachal CM in Bodh Gaya to attend Buddhist scholars’ meet, over 2000 Buddhist monks to partake in meet (strap)

ITANAGAR, Dec 20: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday attended the Buddhist scholars’ meet at Bodh Gaya in Bihar and sought the blessings of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

- Advertisement -

The chief minister also invited the Dalai Lama to visit the northeastern state.

“Blessed to have received audience with His Holiness the 14th @DalaiLama today at Bodhgaya, Bihar,” Khandu said on X, formerly Twitter.

The chief minister also said he was privileged to be invited by organisers of the International Sangha Forum in Bodh Gaya and to attend the historic meeting of Buddhist scholars from all around the world.

“Sought his blessings for welfare of all. Engaging discussions on compassion, peace, and humanity’s welfare ensued. Invited His Holiness to visit Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said on the microblogging site.

- Advertisement -

During the inaugural day of the event, the attendees received invaluable teachings on ‘Boddhicitta’ ((awakening of mind).

“Received invaluable teachings on Bodhicitta – purging evils within us through compassion. Bodhicitta’s essence lies in a kind heart willing to aid others and refrain from causing harm. Imagine being a good swimmer on a beach; helping someone drowning symbolizes this essence. An inspiring and enlightening experience,” Khandu said.

Over 2,000 monks from the Buddhist traditions around the world have been invited to the four-day programme.

On the first three days of the conference, Buddhist scholars from different traditions will discuss the role of Buddhism in the 21st century.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, Khandu visited the Mahabodhi Temple and offered prayers to Lord Buddha.

“Known as the “Great Awakening Temple”, it’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site where the Lord Buddha attained enlightenment. I am grateful to the Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee for their warm welcome and felicitation,” Khandu added. (PTI)

 

Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers
Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers
Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History
Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘Backward classes’ removed from MPSC regulations

The Hills Times - 0
Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year 5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India 10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look