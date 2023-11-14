20 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Kohima DC lifts ban on slaughter of pigs

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Nov 13: Kohima deputy commissioner Kumar
Ramnikant lifted the ban imposed on slaughter of pigs,
import and export live pigs/piglets and transportation of pigs
and pork in the infected zones and surveillance zones at
Sechü/Zubza with immediate effect
In a notification on Monday, the DC said the order is being
issued in view of the lapse of two months and having
followed the protocol of the National Action Plan for Control,
Containment and Eradication of African Swine Fever (ASF)
laid down by the government of India and with no further
report of new outbreak.
The order further informed that the public should strictly
follow hygienic and bio-security measures and remain
vigilant and report to the authority concerned in case of any
unusual sickness or death.

