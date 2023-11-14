Kohima DC lifts ban on slaughter of pigs

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Nov 13: Kohima deputy commissioner Kumar

Ramnikant lifted the ban imposed on slaughter of pigs,

import and export live pigs/piglets and transportation of pigs

and pork in the infected zones and surveillance zones at

Sechü/Zubza with immediate effect

In a notification on Monday, the DC said the order is being

issued in view of the lapse of two months and having

followed the protocol of the National Action Plan for Control,

Containment and Eradication of African Swine Fever (ASF)

laid down by the government of India and with no further

report of new outbreak.

The order further informed that the public should strictly

follow hygienic and bio-security measures and remain

vigilant and report to the authority concerned in case of any

unusual sickness or death.