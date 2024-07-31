29 C
Kohima to enforce ban on single-use plastics

KMC will oversee the disposal of any seized single-use plastic items

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 30: The Kohima District Task Force (DTF) has decided to enforce ban on single-use plastic with effect from August 1, as directed by the Nagaland government.

The DTF took the decision at a meeting on single-use plastic convened at the Kohima deputy commissioner’s conference hall.

The meeting, chaired by DC Kumar Ramnikant, who is also the DTF chairman, decided that to ensure effective enforcement, the DTF on single-use plastic will hold quarterly meetings, starting with a comprehensive review of the ban’s progress.

DC Ramnikant highlighted the need for robust implementation of the government’s directive to eliminate single-use plastics from Kohima.

The DTF will soon issue a formal order, enforcing a complete ban on single-use plastic carry bags and single-use plastic bottles for water and soft drinks below one liter. The order will detail fines and penalties for non-compliance.

It was also decided that two inspection teams would be formed to monitor and curb the sale of banned single-use plastic items in Kohima town. The first inspection is slated for around August 10.

The Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) will oversee the disposal of any seized single-use plastic items.

The meeting said the administrative officers at the sub-divisional level will be responsible for implementing the ban within their respective areas, ensuring uniform compliance across the district.

It stressed the importance of stringent enforcement measures, particularly for stockists and main suppliers of single-use plastic items. Regular checks and monitoring will be conducted to ensure compliance and promote a plastic-free Kohima.

