Nagaland bans single-use plastics from Aug 1

Updated:
DIMAPUR, JULY 26: The Governor of Nagaland has imposed a complete ban on all Single-Use Plastics (SUPs) carry bags irrespective of microns and and also on all single use plastic bottles for water and soft drinks below one litre from the state of Nagaland with effect from August 1, 2024.
A penalty of Rs.10,000 for the first offence, Rs. 20,000 for the second offence shall be realized from the defaulters and for subsequent offence a permit cancellation shall be imposed.

This move of the Nagaland Governor is in pursuance to the Special Task Force (STF) on single use plastics meeting held on June 20, 2024 and with a view to eradicate the serious environmental and ecological challenges posed by rampant use of single-use plastics and single-use plastic bottles in Nagaland.

As Such, all individual institutions/commercial establishments (educational institutions, offices, hotels, shops, restaurants, religious institutions, industrial establishments, banquet halls etc.) shall abide the aforesaid ban and any breach shall be liable for punitive action, a government order said today.

A District Task Force already constituted in respective districts shall strictly monitor and function as vigilance squads and ensure imposing of complete ban on stocking, distribution, selling and use of all single-use plastics carry bags and single use plastic bottles for water and soft drinks below one litre in their respective jurisdiction.

The District Administration/District Task Force (DTF)/local bodies shall levy penalties against the defaulting business establishments in their respective jurisdiction, the order also said.

District Task Forces (DTFs) shall regularly monitor and conduct a quarterly meeting for strengthening and compliance of the complete ban on the above mentioned items. Action Taken Report (ATR) shall be furnished to the Government on a regular basis, the order added. (NNN)

