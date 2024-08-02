KSU deports 21 migrant workers

SHILLONG, Aug 1: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has pushed back over 21 migrant workers from different construction sites at Mawlai today, after they were found to be working without any valid documents.

A statement issued by the KSU informed that the checking on work permit was conducted by the KSU Mawlai circle, which has detected over 21 undocumented migrant workers.

“Such workers have been immediately pushed back,” it said.

The statement said that the checking has been conducted as a mark of pressurizing the state government to immediately implement the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016 and inner line permit (ILP) to address the issue of unabated influx into the state and to safeguard the rights and interest of the indigenous people. (NNN)