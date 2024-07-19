Delay in setting up of entry-exit points due to ‘political games’ alleges KSU

SHILLONG, July 18: Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) chief Lambokstarwell Marngar recently alleged that the delay in setting up of the entry-exit points as mandated by the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016 was due to “political games”.

“There is a political game among the political masters. Due to their political interest, they are playing with the issues concerning the people and the state,” Marngar told reporters at the sidelines of a meeting to commemorate the 189th death anniversary of a legendary Khasi freedom fighter – U Tirot Sing Syiem – in Shillong.

He informed that in fact, the government had already identified 18 locations for setting up of entry-exit points in 2015-16 adding more than 21-23 locations were identified in Garo Hills.

“Three years ago, the government had expressed that the financial implication would be huge if they had to construct building infrastructures for the entry-exit point but we suggested the government go for prefab structures. The government had agreed and welcome this suggestion and accordingly it has set up at the entry point at Umling as a pilot project but the entry point at Umling has been abandoned after the covid pandemic,” Marngar said while demanding the state government to immediately set up the entry-exit points as mandated by the MRSSA.

Further, the KSU chief also demanded the state government to come out clear on the Centre’s stand on the inner line permit (ILP) demand, inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India and other issues.

“The state government, which has from time to time taken up the issue with Centre, should clarify to the people of the state on the reason why the Centre is not willing to implement Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya,” he said while adding, “If for three-four states in North East, ILP can be implemented, why not in Meghalaya? Okay, the government can claim that Meghalaya is a transit state but we are living in a technology world, you cannot say that we cannot resolve such issue to ensure movement of people through Meghalaya will not at all be disturbed but I am concern what if the state government is not having the political will to push for ILP. Maybe it has passed the ILP resolution in 2019 just to calm the situation arising out of public agitations over the delay to implement the anti-influx mechanisms in the state.”

Marngar also said that the state government should also come out clear on the observations made by the Centre in regards to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which was returned to the state recently.

“We are yet to be clear on this issue. Therefore, we demand the state government to give a clear cut decision on MRSSA.”

“Also tell us what the Centre’s stand is on ILP. If they (Centre) are still taking time to examine the resolution (passed in the State Assembly), I would say let them take all the time they need but we will also continue to play our role to protect and safeguard the interest of the indigenous community,” Marngar said.

On police dismantling the ILP checkgate erected by the KSU, he said, “It is okay if they dismantle our ILP checkgate but our checking drive will continue. We are talking to all youth at the village level, they will be our checkgate.” (NNN)