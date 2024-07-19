Over 2500 migrant workers failing to provide documents pushed back in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, July 18: Over 2500 migrant workers, who allegedly failed to produce valid documents, were detected and pushed back by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) from Meghalaya, which has been conducting checking of documents in various construction sites across Khasi-Jaintia region, for the last 12 days, according to the KSU.

This was informed by the KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar on occasion to observe the 189th death anniversary of a legendary Khasi freedom fighter – U Tirot Sing Syiem – who rebelled against the British Empire, held in Shillong on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Marngar also announced the union’s decision to further intensify the checking drive as a mark of protest against the state government’s failure to implement existing laws including the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016 besides mounting pressure on the Centre to immediately implement the inner line permit (ILP) to check unabated influx into the state.

He said that the KSU will soon meet with other NGOs to decide on other courses of action to address the important issue.

Addressing the gathering, Marngar said, “We will continue to intensify the checking of documents of migrant labourers despite government-police action against the union and its members.”

“Over 2500 migrant workers are found to be working without valid documents. The question also arises whether they are Indian citizens or not,” he said while adding, “We also want to know how many cases have the government filed against such illegal migrant workers without valid documents, and what action is being taken against contractors for violating the rules.”

- Advertisement -

“In fact, we are just trying to help the government to effectively implement the existing laws but we are instead accused of taking law into our own hands. The KSU along with other NGOs are forced to take action so that it will be a wakeup call to the state government,” Marngar stated.

Stating that there exists a big confusion, the KSU chief said that though the Chief Minister of the state had claimed that work permit is not there but the state government had in 2011 came up with amendment of the Meghalaya Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Condition of Service) Rules, 2011 for creation of 39 labour inspector posts to address the issue of influx.

“We have also seen The Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers Act, 2020 passed by the state government. There is a big confusion as we don’t know which one is right and which one is wrong,” he said adding, “That is why we are saying instead of strengthening the existing laws, the government is attempting to do away with them. It has totally failed to implement existing laws.”

“If we are not authorized to conduct checks then why is it that the government, which has the power to do so, is not doing anything on the matter? We have seen just recently; 6 Bangladeshi nationals were detected in Shillong and the question arises is how did they manage to sneak into our territory? This shows the weakness of the government and this is posing a serious threat to the indigenous community if it does not wake up from its slumber,” he stated.

- Advertisement -

Further, Marngar also slammed the state government for harassing members of the union by allegedly ordering police to pick them up at night time.

“When asked, police claimed that they got orders from above but we know that the instruction has come from the government. I just want to say here that being a minister or a public representative is not a permanent post, it’s only a five-year contractual post. Therefore, small people also have their own role to play and time will be the best teller of this,” he said.

“Therefore, we will decide other courses of action to be taken but the checking drive will continue despite government action,” he added. (NNN)