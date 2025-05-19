Kuki Students’ Organisation Urges Manipur Governor to Provide Travel Allowance for UPSC Aspirants

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 19: The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) has formally appealed to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, requesting urgent financial assistance—specifically in the form of Travel Allowance (TA)—for Kuki-Zo candidates preparing to appear for the 2025 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE).

In their memorandum, the KSO highlighted the severe challenges faced by Kuki-Zo aspirants due to the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The prevailing unrest has made it unsafe for many candidates to sit for exams within Manipur, forcing them to opt for centres in other states such as Aizawl, Guwahati, and Nagaland.

The organisation stressed that this displacement has placed a heavy financial burden on candidates, who now have to cover additional travel and accommodation expenses—costs that many cannot afford. According to the KSO, a large number of these students come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, and the unexpected expenses are discouraging some from pursuing their dreams of joining the civil services, despite being well-prepared and highly motivated.

The student body also pointed to the consistent success of Kuki-Zo candidates in past UPSC examinations, noting their contributions to both the development of their communities and the broader goals of national governance. The KSO argued that supporting these aspirants is not just a matter of individual success, but a meaningful step toward inclusive nation-building and equitable representation.

By making this appeal to the state’s highest constitutional authority, the KSO hopes to secure timely and compassionate intervention to ensure that financial constraints do not block deserving candidates from competing in one of India’s most prestigious examinations.

The organisation concluded its letter by expressing hope for a positive and empathetic response from the Governor’s office—one that upholds the values of fairness, educational opportunity, and lasting peace in Manipur.