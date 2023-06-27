Kuki-Zo Community Rejects Dialogue Offer from Manipur Chief Minister

Imphal, June 27: In a significant development, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) has firmly rejected any offer of dialogue with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, stating that they will not engage in talks of any kind with the government. The forum further asserted that tribals and a significant section of Biren Singh’s own Meitei community have lost faith in his leadership and government.

In a press release issued by the ITLF, it stated that the Chief Minister’s intention to reach out to stakeholders following a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah comes too late. The forum highlighted that after the loss of numerous innocent lives, destruction of properties, and the untold hardships faced by the Kuki-Zo tribals, discussing peace without a political solution holds no value.

- Advertisement -

The release also alleged that the ongoing crisis has resulted in the tragic loss of around 106 tribals, the burning of 201 villages, destruction of over 5000 houses, and 355 churches. Additionally, it mentioned that a staggering 41,425 tribals have been displaced by the conflict.

“We have reached a point where the Kuki-Zo community can no longer live together with the Meiteis,” added the release, emphasizing the growing rift between the two communities.

The ITLF firmly accused Biren Singh of being the mastermind behind the current ethnic violence. They believe that his hatred for the Kuki-Zo community has led to the genocide of its members, thereby disqualifying him as a peace mediator.

“All tribals and a large section of his own Meitei community have lost faith in his leadership and his government,” stated the release, highlighting the widespread disillusionment with the Chief Minister and his administration.

- Advertisement -

The ITLF revealed that it has already engaged in talks with various dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah. During these discussions, the Kuki-Zo tribals have voiced their demands, including the political aspiration for complete separation from Manipur.

The forum claims to have exhausted all avenues for dialogue and now urges the Government of India to prioritize finding a solution to their political demands promptly, as it is crucial for bringing lasting peace to Manipur.

Furthermore, the ITLF appeals to all civil society organizations and tribal leaders from the Kuki-Zo community to maintain unity and refrain from participating in any form of dialogue with the Chief Minister and his administration. The release warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found to be in contact with the state government.

The rejection of dialogue by the ITLF marks a significant setback in the efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict and underscores the urgent need for a political solution to address the grievances of the Kuki-Zo community. The ball is now in the court of the Government of India to address these concerns and work towards establishing lasting peace in Manipur.