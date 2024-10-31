Kuki-Zo Women Unite to Block Manipur CM’s Entry Amid Tensions

HT Digital

Thursday, October 31: Women from the Kuki-Zo community across Sadar Hills in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district assembled early this morning to prevent the expected entry of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The protest took place near Gamgiphai, a strategic location along the Chief Minister’s anticipated route to the Liangmai Changa Ngee 2024 festival in Manipur’s Senapati district.

- Advertisement -

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), a body representing the interests of the Kuki-Zo people, had earlier issued a stark warning to the Chief Minister, characterizing any attempt to enter Kuki-Zo areas as both “provocative” and “dangerous.” CoTU holds the position that CM Biren Singh has fostered an environment that has led to violence against the Kuki-Zo community, and its members are concerned that his presence could exacerbate existing tensions within this sensitive region.

By 9 a.m., a large group of Kuki-Zo women had gathered, maintaining a vigilant watch over the highway to prevent the Chief Minister and other officials, particularly those from the Meitei community, from passing through. According to local sources, the protest was peaceful yet firm, demonstrating the community’s collective resolve to block Singh’s entry.

CoTU’s general secretary, Lamminlun Singsit, previously warned the Chief Minister that further attempts to enter Kuki-Zo areas would be viewed as “trespassing” and could worsen the communal divisions already present in the state. In statements to the media, Singsit emphasized that the Kuki-Zo people, under CoTU’s direction, are determined to resist any perceived intrusions into their communities. He explained that the Kuki-Zo’s demand for a separate administrative structure has not been met, and thus tensions remain high as long-standing grievances persist unresolved.

The protest also underscores the community’s broader aspirations, which include formal recognition of a distinct administrative framework to better represent and address the needs of the Kuki-Zo people. For months, the Kuki-Zo community has expressed a desire for administrative autonomy, believing that it is essential for their security and cultural preservation.

- Advertisement -

As the state grapples with complex ethnic dynamics, the Kangpokpi protest serves as a reminder of the delicate situation in Manipur and the urgency of addressing the Kuki-Zo community’s demands. Local leaders are calling for a dialogue to bridge the gaps that have divided the communities and seek a path to peaceful coexistence and mutual respect.