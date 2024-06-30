30 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 30, 2024
type here...

Landslides snap communication in several Arunachal districts

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, June 29: Surface communication to several Arunachal Pradesh districts was snapped following landslides triggered by incessant rain, officials said on Saturday.

A key stretch from Aalo in West Siang district to Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district was damaged in between Roing and Pene villages due to the continuous downpour, they said.

- Advertisement -

Shi-Yomi District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) Jumi Ete said landslides have been reported at various locations in the area.

The Aalo-Mechuka road is strategically important for Army personnel deployed in Shi-Yomi district, she said.

The BRO has engaged men and machinery to clear the road, the DIPRO said.

The blockade is likely to be cleared by Saturday evening for light motor vehicles if weather conditions are favourable, another official said.

- Advertisement -

The Pasighat-Pangin-Aalo road has also been damaged near Tarak village in Siang district, with many vehicles getting stranded, he said.

In Itanagar, the capital district administration carried out an eviction drive against illegal structures along the National Highway-415, the official said.

The temporary structures were demolished as they were choking drains, he added. (PTI)

Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
7 Famous Street Food Of South India
7 Famous Street Food Of South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

There’s a sense of madness to it: ‘Mirzapur’ director Gurmmeet Singh...

The Hills Times -
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam 8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India 7 Famous Street Food Of South India