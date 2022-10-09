Locals Protest Against IED Blast Outside Ex-MLA’s Residence

IMPHAL, Oct 8: A sit-in-protest staged by womenfolk on Friday registered a strong protest against triggering a blast outside the residence of a former MLA in Imphal West district on Thursday night.

A medium-intensity IED exploded outside the residence of former MLA Khwairakpam Loken Singh Kwakeithel Takhellambam Leikai in Imphal West district on Thursday night, around 8 pm.

- Advertisement -

No human casualty was reported in the blast even though the impact of the blast partially damaged the gate of the former MLA and a street lamp next to it and a portion of the road.

Local people claimed that the IED went off shortly after the former MLA was seen entering his residence.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

Denouncing the blast at the populated area, womenfolk of the locality on Friday staged a sit-in-protest in the locality.

- Advertisement -

Talking to reporters at the protest site, president of Takhellambam Leikai Meira Paibi Lup Soram Kananbala Devi condemned the act of triggering the blast at the residential area.

She said that it was an act of mindless persons as they acted without considering the safety of the people by the impact of the blast.

Even if there are any disagreements, it can be settled through dialogue, she also said. The act of blasting such a powerful IED is not an act of humans, she added.

“Do not repeat such mindless acts in future”, she urged. (NNN)