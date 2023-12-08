19 C
Lt Gen Kalita calls on Manipur Guv

IMPHAL, Dec 7: Lt. General RP Kalita, GOC-In-Chief of Eastern Command called on Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan, Imphal recently and discussed about the prevailing situation and security measures which are put in place to contain/prevent any violent and major untoward incidents in Manipur.

The top army officer also discussed the steps being taken up to restore normalcy in Manipur at the earliest.

The Governor shared her suggestions for restoring peace in the state to the Army Chief.

Anusuiya Uikey then instructed the army officer to safeguard the lives of the people and to help bring the situation of the state to normalcy. (NNN)

