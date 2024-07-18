Manipur Governor briefed on prevailing Manipur situation

IMPHAL, July 17: Top security officials briefed the Manipur Governor on Wednesday on the prevailing security situation in Manipur.

Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair, Director General of Assam Rifles, along with Maj. Gen. Ravroop Singh, IGAR (South) called on Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey on Wednesday at Raj Bhavan in Imphal and briefed about the prevailing security situation in the state, a Raj Bhavan source said.

The officers informed the Governor about the deployments of Assam Rifles personnel in the state in the wake of the “ethnic conflict which has been continuing since May last year,” it also said.

The top Assam Rifles officials also informed the Governor about the preparedness of the force to face any eventualities at any point in time in the state. This is the farewell visit of Gen. Nair as the Director General of Assam Rifles to Manipur, the Raj Bhavan added.

The Governor appreciated the efforts made by the Assam Rifles to restore peace and normalcy in the state and asked them to continue their efforts too.

Meanwhile, Govind Prasad Uniyal, Commandant, 109 Bn, CRPF called on Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey today at Raj Bhavan in Imphal today.

It is the first meeting of Govind Prasad Uniyal with the Governor after assuming office as the Commandant of the battalion recently. The 109 Bn CRPF is looking after the security of the Governor and the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, the source also said. (NNN)