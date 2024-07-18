31 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 18, 2024
type here...

Manipur Governor briefed on prevailing Manipur situation

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, July 17: Top security officials briefed the Manipur Governor on Wednesday on the prevailing security situation in Manipur.

Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair, Director General of Assam Rifles, along with Maj. Gen. Ravroop Singh, IGAR (South) called on Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey on Wednesday at Raj Bhavan in Imphal and briefed about the prevailing security situation in the state, a Raj Bhavan source said.

- Advertisement -

The officers informed the Governor about the deployments of Assam Rifles personnel in the state in the wake of the “ethnic conflict which has been continuing since May last year,” it also said.

The top Assam Rifles officials also informed the Governor about the preparedness of the force to face any eventualities at any point in time in the state. This is the farewell visit of Gen. Nair as the Director General of Assam Rifles to Manipur, the Raj Bhavan added.

The Governor appreciated the efforts made by the Assam Rifles to restore peace and normalcy in the state and asked them to continue their efforts too.

Meanwhile, Govind Prasad Uniyal, Commandant, 109 Bn, CRPF called on Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey today at Raj Bhavan in Imphal today.

- Advertisement -

It is the first meeting of Govind Prasad Uniyal with the Governor after assuming office as the Commandant of the battalion recently. The 109 Bn CRPF is looking after the security of the Governor and the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, the source also said. (NNN)

Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Just went with the vibe: Lee Isaac Chung on evoking nostalgia...

The Hills Times -
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels 9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs 2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes