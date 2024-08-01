‘Make schools accessible to differently-abled children’

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 31: State commissioner for persons with disabilities Diethono Nakhro on Wednesday stressed the importance of accessible schools, classrooms, and playgrounds to ensure differently-abled children can socialise and participate fully in community life.

- Advertisement -

She also called for collaborative efforts from the church, public organisations, women’s groups, and society at large to make the community more accessible for people with disabilities.

Nakhro was speaking at a distribution camp of devices for persons with disabilities under the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) Scheme, organised by the District Level Committee on Disability in collaboration with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) at the Kohima Municipal Council office complex.

Highlighting the significance of the assessment and distribution camp in supporting the disability sector in Kohima, she explained that families with disabled members face unique and high costs, requiring extra assistance.

“While awareness about living with disabilities has increased, much work remains to be done,” Nakhro added.

- Advertisement -

Nakhro pointed out that the high costs of assistive aids and devices often lead to exclusion and isolation for persons with disabilities.

These devices distributed today are not just tools but enablers of talents, passions, and potential.

In his address, Kohima deputy commissioner Kumar Ramnikant emphasised the importance of making society more accessible for differently-abled people.

“Equality cannot be achieved without accessibility, and this camp represents a small but significant step towards creating a more inclusive society,” Ramnikant said.

- Advertisement -

He urged the community to be more aware of the needs of persons with disabilities.