32 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 1, 2024
type here...

‘Make schools accessible to differently-abled children’

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 31: State commissioner for persons with disabilities Diethono Nakhro on Wednesday stressed the importance of accessible schools, classrooms, and playgrounds to ensure differently-abled children can socialise and participate fully in community life.

- Advertisement -

She also called for collaborative efforts from the church, public organisations, women’s groups, and society at large to make the community more accessible for people with disabilities.

Nakhro was speaking at a distribution camp of devices for persons with disabilities under the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) Scheme, organised by the District Level Committee on Disability in collaboration with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) at the Kohima Municipal Council office complex.

Highlighting the significance of the assessment and distribution camp in supporting the disability sector in Kohima, she explained that families with disabled members face unique and high costs, requiring extra assistance.

“While awareness about living with disabilities has increased, much work remains to be done,” Nakhro added.

- Advertisement -

Nakhro pointed out that the high costs of assistive aids and devices often lead to exclusion and isolation for persons with disabilities.

These devices distributed today are not just tools but enablers of talents, passions, and potential.

In his address, Kohima deputy commissioner Kumar Ramnikant emphasised the importance of making society more accessible for differently-abled people.

“Equality cannot be achieved without accessibility, and this camp represents a small but significant step towards creating a more inclusive society,” Ramnikant said.

- Advertisement -

He urged the community to be more aware of the needs of persons with disabilities.

10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

E-SeHAT services launched for ex-servicemen in Manipur

The Hills Times -
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India 10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes 8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia