18 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 24, 2025
type here...

Man arrested with Yaba worth Rs 25 Lakh

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Jan 22: In a significant anti-drug operation, Tripura Police arrested a man and seized Yaba tablets valued at Rs 25 lakh in Bagbassa, located in the North District near the Assam border.

- Advertisement -

Bagbassa Police Station Officer-in-Charge Partha Deb informed that the operation was conducted following a tip-off received late Tuesday night. Police were alerted about a passenger in a Bolero car transporting a large consignment of Yaba tablets from Assam to Tripura.

Related Posts:

“Acting on the information, we set up a naka point in the Bagbassa area. Upon stopping and inspecting the vehicle, we discovered approximately 10,000 Yaba tablets concealed in a secret compartment,” Deb stated.

The driver, identified as Suman Mia, a resident of Dhanpur in Sepahijala District, was arrested on the spot. The seized tablets have an estimated market value of Rs 25 lakh.

Police have produced the accused in court and requested remand for further investigation.

Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
7 Largest Snakes in the World
7 Largest Snakes in the World
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Banana vendor assaults GMCH doctor with scissors

The Hills Times -
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam 7 Largest Snakes in the World Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam 10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park