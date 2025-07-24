35.1 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 24, 2025
type here...

Man Flees Police Checkpoint in Manipur, Abandons Scooter Carrying Brown Sugar Worth ₹8 Crore

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, JULY 24: A major drug haul was reported in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Wednesday night after an unidentified man abandoned a scooter carrying approximately 2 kilograms of brown sugar and fled on foot, police said. The incident took place around 8 PM along National Highway-102, directly in front of Lilong Police Station, where police personnel were conducting routine frisking and checking.

- Advertisement -

According to reports, the man was riding a blue Yamaha Fascino scooter without a registration number. Upon approaching the checkpoint and spotting the police, he abruptly made a U-turn in an apparent attempt to evade inspection. However, shortly afterward, he ditched the scooter and escaped into the darkness, eluding capture.

Related Posts:

Upon inspecting the abandoned vehicle, authorities discovered about 2 kilograms of brown sugar—a highly addictive narcotic substance. The contraband, police stated, has an estimated value of around ₹8 crore in the international black market.

Both the scooter and the seized narcotics were taken into custody following standard legal procedures. A case has been registered, and law enforcement agencies are actively working to identify and apprehend the suspect.

View all stories
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets
6 Best Jungle Adventure Films To Stream On OTT Platforms
6 Best Jungle Adventure Films To Stream On OTT Platforms
8 Compelling Reasons To Visit Orang National Park
8 Compelling Reasons To Visit Orang National Park
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Nagaland MP Raises Alarm in Lok Sabha Over Neglect of Northeast...

The Hills Times -
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets 6 Best Jungle Adventure Films To Stream On OTT Platforms 8 Compelling Reasons To Visit Orang National Park 10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling