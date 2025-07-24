Man Flees Police Checkpoint in Manipur, Abandons Scooter Carrying Brown Sugar Worth ₹8 Crore

HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, JULY 24: A major drug haul was reported in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Wednesday night after an unidentified man abandoned a scooter carrying approximately 2 kilograms of brown sugar and fled on foot, police said. The incident took place around 8 PM along National Highway-102, directly in front of Lilong Police Station, where police personnel were conducting routine frisking and checking.

- Advertisement -

According to reports, the man was riding a blue Yamaha Fascino scooter without a registration number. Upon approaching the checkpoint and spotting the police, he abruptly made a U-turn in an apparent attempt to evade inspection. However, shortly afterward, he ditched the scooter and escaped into the darkness, eluding capture.

Upon inspecting the abandoned vehicle, authorities discovered about 2 kilograms of brown sugar—a highly addictive narcotic substance. The contraband, police stated, has an estimated value of around ₹8 crore in the international black market.

Both the scooter and the seized narcotics were taken into custody following standard legal procedures. A case has been registered, and law enforcement agencies are actively working to identify and apprehend the suspect.