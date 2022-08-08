Manipur police busts illegal brown sugar factory, seized brown sugar worth Rs 82 crore

IMPHAL, Aug 7: In a major breakthrough in its ‘war on drugs 2.0’, police on Sunday busted a clandestine brown sugar factory in Manipur’s Thoubal district.

The police recovered 54.685 kg of brown sugar which is estimated to be worth over Rs 82 crores in international market and materials allegedly used in manufacturing the illegal drugs.

A joint team of Narcotic and Affairs of Border (NAB) and Lilong police station busted the illegal factory in the wee hours of Sunday, around 12:30 am, based on specific inputs about manufacturing of illegal drugs in Lilong Chingkham Makha under Lilong police station of Thoubal district.

The joint team raided the house of Imem Bibi of Thoubal district, the police added.

Another person identified as Yumkhaibam Mustafa was found illegally manufacturing suspected brown sugar inside the premises of the house, the police also stated.

Moreover, many other articles like chemicals, utensils, gas burners, cylinders, and mobile phones etc., used in the manufacture of illegal drugs were seized from the place.

Moreover, many other articles like chemicals, utensils, gas burners, cylinders, and mobile phones etc., used in the manufacture of illegal drugs were seized from the place.

The seized incriminating articles along with the arrested person were handed over to Lilong police station for further necessary legal action, the police further added. (NNN)