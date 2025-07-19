34 C
Man Sentenced to Six Years in Manipur for 2017 Sexual Assault Case

GUWAHATI, JULY 19: A Fast Track Special Court in Manipur on Friday punished a 30-year-old man, Ningthoujam Dhojo, with six years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2017.

The court convicted him under Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Besides the prison sentence, the court also levied a fine of ₹5,000. Failing the payment of the fine, Dhojo will undergo a further three months of simple imprisonment.

The incident occurred on August 18, 2017, in Thoubal district. Dhojo, a resident of Samaram Maning Leikai, had visited their residence to charge his mobile phone, according to the victim’s mother. She told him to remain with her daughter for a while as she went out. When she returned, she found that her daughter had been sexually molested, and she lodged a complaint at the Women Police Station, Thoubal.

Dhojo surrendered to the police the following day and was apprehended. He was brought before the court on Friday from Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa, for sentencing.

Since acknowledging the trauma inflicted on the victim, the court under Section 33(8) of the POCSO Act granted ₹4,00,000 as compensation. The state government is to compensate this amount through the Victim Compensation Fund under Section 357-A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

