Manipur: 4 militants, 2 Arambai Tenggol members arrested

IMPHAL, April 23: Security forces arrested six persons, including four militants belonging to proscribed outfits, from different parts of Manipur, police said on Wednesday.

An active woman militant of Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba) was arrested from Lamphel Supermarket in Imphal West district on Tuesday. She was identified as 20-year-old Tongbram Dolly Devi, a police officer said.

A cadre of PREPAK was also nabbed from Napetpalli Thongkhong in Imphal East district on Tuesday.

Another insurgent of KCP (PWG) who was involved in extortion activities in and around Imphal area was nabbed from Kekrupat in Imphal West district. He was identified as Longjam Tony Singh (37), the officer said.

An active cadre of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (SOREPA) was also apprehended from Hiyanthang Makha Leikai in Imphal West district on Tuesday. He was identified as Laishram Nongdamba Singh alias Lanleiba (25).

Police also arrested two members of radical outfit Arambai Tenggol from Jiribam district on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a person from Assam’s Cachar. They have been identified as R K Khomdonsana (32) and Lourembam Thoiba alias Jackson (20) and both are residents of Jiribam district.

Security forces seized a carbine, a self-loading rifle, seven magazines, 73 cartridges and 37 empty cases during a search operation at the foothills of Mongjam in Imphal East district on Tuesday. (PTI)