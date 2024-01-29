Manipur: Assam Rifles seize Yaba tablets worth over Rs 13 crore during raid

HT Digital,

Imphal, Jan 29: Assam Rifles seized over Rs 13 crores worth of narcotics in an operation in Manipur, as officially reported on Monday. The operation, based on specific inputs, was conducted at Phaitol village in the Tamenglong district.

- Advertisement -

The operation, conducted on Sunday (January 28), resulted in the seizure of 90,000 Yaba tablets, estimated to be worth around Rs 13.5 crores. In August last year, a similar operation led to the interception of narcotics in Manipur.

During those operations, heroin worth around Rs 5.84 crores was seized from Trek Jongson and Khulmulen villages in the Chandel district.

The narcotics were discovered in an abandoned bag and a two-wheeler, and were subsequently handed over to the Chakpikarong Police Station by the Assam Rifles.