16 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
type here...

Manipur: Assam Rifles seize Yaba tablets worth over Rs 13 crore during raid

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Imphal, Jan 29: Assam Rifles seized over Rs 13 crores worth of narcotics in an operation in Manipur, as officially reported on Monday. The operation, based on specific inputs, was conducted at Phaitol village in the Tamenglong district.

- Advertisement -

The operation, conducted on Sunday (January 28), resulted in the seizure of 90,000 Yaba tablets, estimated to be worth around Rs 13.5 crores. In August last year, a similar operation led to the interception of narcotics in Manipur.

During those operations, heroin worth around Rs 5.84 crores was seized from Trek Jongson and Khulmulen villages in the Chandel district.

The narcotics were discovered in an abandoned bag and a two-wheeler, and were subsequently handed over to the Chakpikarong Police Station by the Assam Rifles.

7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

SC issues notice on plea for SIT probe into alleged irregular...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Fruits Rich In Iron Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans 6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti “A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950” Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India