Manipur BJP rejects tie up with Congress rumours

IMPHAL, May 16: Amid a swirl of speculations, the BJP has come out strongly against what it terms as a “deliberate disinformation campaign,” distancing itself from any suggestion of a tie-up with the Congress party in Manipur.

The party’s sharp response comes in the wake of viral posts and reports hinting at a possible realignment of political parties in Manipur.

BJP Manipur General Secretary Deben Singh, on behalf of the party, in a press release, categorically rejected the rumours, calling them “completely unfounded” and “politically motivated.”

Without naming specific sources, it criticised sections of the media and social media influencers for “peddling a narrative aimed at creating confusion and instability.”

He made it clear that the BJP has neither sought any alliance nor informal understanding with the Congress.

Calling for public vigilance, the BJP appealed to citizens not to be swayed by speculative content circulating on social media. The party warned that such falsehoods could aggravate tensions in an already sensitive political environment and urged for the responsible use of free speech, particularly in the digital space. (NNN)