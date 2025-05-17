27.3 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 17, 2025
type here...

Manipur BJP rejects tie up with Congress rumours

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, May 16:  Amid a swirl of speculations, the BJP has come out strongly against what it terms as a “deliberate disinformation campaign,” distancing itself from any suggestion of a tie-up with the Congress party in Manipur.

The party’s sharp response comes in the wake of viral posts and reports hinting at a possible realignment of political parties in Manipur.

- Advertisement -

BJP Manipur General Secretary Deben Singh, on behalf of the party, in a press release, categorically rejected the rumours, calling them “completely unfounded” and “politically motivated.”

Related Posts:

Without naming specific sources, it criticised sections of the media and social media influencers for “peddling a narrative aimed at creating confusion and instability.”

He made it clear that the BJP has neither sought any alliance nor informal understanding with the Congress.

Calling for public vigilance, the BJP appealed to citizens not to be swayed by speculative content circulating on social media. The party warned that such falsehoods could aggravate tensions in an already sensitive political environment and urged for the responsible use of free speech, particularly in the digital space. (NNN)

10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
Top 6 Mango Markets in India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

17 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish 10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway 10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June Top 6 Mango Markets in India