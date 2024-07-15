31 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 15, 2024
type here...

Manipur Celebrates Arrival of First Food Grain Consignment by Train

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 15, Monday: In a landmark event symbolizing progress and prosperity, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, attended the historic arrival of the first food grain consignment by train at Khongsang Railway Station in Noney District. This significant milestone marks a pivotal moment in Manipur’s journey towards enhanced self-reliance and development.

- Advertisement -

The arrival of the consignment heralds numerous benefits for the people of the North East region, including improved food security, better availability of food grains, and reduced prices of essential commodities. This development is expected to provide a substantial boost to the region’s economic growth and development.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh highlighted the transformative impact of this achievement. “A Giant Leap Towards Progress & Prosperity!” he stated, emphasizing the importance of this milestone for the state’s future. The historic event underscores the steady progress being made in the region, setting the stage for continued advancements and improved living standards for the people of Manipur and the entire North East.

The arrival of the food grain consignment by train not only marks a logistical triumph but also stands as a testament to the commitment of the Manipur government to drive growth and ensure the well-being of its citizens. This significant achievement paves the way for further developments and solidifies the state’s position on the path to progress and prosperity.

T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

City Police Alert Public on Fake Notice Circulating on Social Media

The Hills Times -
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs 2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts 10 Best Destinations To Visit In July