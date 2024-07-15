HT Digital

July 15, Monday: In a landmark event symbolizing progress and prosperity, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, attended the historic arrival of the first food grain consignment by train at Khongsang Railway Station in Noney District. This significant milestone marks a pivotal moment in Manipur’s journey towards enhanced self-reliance and development.

- Advertisement -

The arrival of the consignment heralds numerous benefits for the people of the North East region, including improved food security, better availability of food grains, and reduced prices of essential commodities. This development is expected to provide a substantial boost to the region’s economic growth and development.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh highlighted the transformative impact of this achievement. “A Giant Leap Towards Progress & Prosperity!” he stated, emphasizing the importance of this milestone for the state’s future. The historic event underscores the steady progress being made in the region, setting the stage for continued advancements and improved living standards for the people of Manipur and the entire North East.

The arrival of the food grain consignment by train not only marks a logistical triumph but also stands as a testament to the commitment of the Manipur government to drive growth and ensure the well-being of its citizens. This significant achievement paves the way for further developments and solidifies the state’s position on the path to progress and prosperity.