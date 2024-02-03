13 C
Jiribam-Khongsang train service set to resume

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 2: The train service from Jiribam to Khongshang, which was suspended on May 4, 2023, due to ethnic violence in Manipur, is set to resume soon.

Chief commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS), Janak Kumar Garg, along with railway officials, conducted the final inspection of the Jiribam-Khongsang Railway Station recently.

The inspection team made a brief stop at Jiribam railway station before proceeding towards Vangaichungpao to Khongsang for the final checks on the railway lines. Unofficial sources suggest that the train service is expected to resume on February 7.

Initially, the Agartala-Khongsang Jan Shatabdi Express was the only direct train connecting Vangaichungpao and Khongsang, passing through Jiribam Railway Station. However, reports indicate that two additional trains will be introduced, connecting Khongsang to Delhi and Khongsang to South India.

The Jiribam to Khongsang train service covers approximately 54 kilometers, significantly reducing the current travel time by road to just one hour. Commuters are eagerly awaiting the resumption of this important rail link, as it is expected to improve connectivity and convenience.

