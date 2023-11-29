Manipur CM appeals for unity to address strife in state

IMPHAL, Nov 28: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh

appealed to all sections of the society to stand united to find a

solution to the present situation in Manipur.

The chief minister made the appeal during the 50th jubilee

celebration of Sanaleibak daily newspaper at Sangai Hall of

Hotel Imphal.

Speaking as the chief guest of the celebrations attended by

leaders, editors, intellectuals, entrepreneurs, civil society

organisation leaders, media persons among others, the chief

minister appealed to all sections of the society including the

leaders, media persons, academicians, politicians to unite and

understand the issues at hand to find a solution.

N Biren Singh stressed that there will be forces trying to

disintegrate the integrity of the State, but the people should

stand unitedly.

“Let political differences remain as political issues, but when

the issue at hand is national or state unity, all differences

should be dismissed”, he said, adding that this is not the time

for bickering amongst ourselves.

The chief minister then highlighted the values of tolerance and

inclusivity in Indian democracy and added that the government

welcomes all constructive criticism, advice and suggestions.

On the present issue in the state, the chief minister said that

the government cannot allow any threat to the unity of the

state or to disintegrate the 34 or so communities residing

together in the state.

Acknowledging the difficulties of the journalists, the chief

minister also appealed to the publishers to work towards their

welfare. He highlighted some efforts taken up by the

government for the welfare of the fraternity including increase

in pension amount and coverage of all journalists under the

chief minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT).

N. Biren Singh further sought support and cooperation of the

people and further wished success to the Sanaleibak

newspaper. (NNN)