Manipur CM appeals for unity to address strife in state

IMPHAL, Nov 28: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh
appealed to all sections of the society to stand united to find a
solution to the present situation in Manipur.
The chief minister made the appeal during the 50th jubilee
celebration of Sanaleibak daily newspaper at Sangai Hall of
Hotel Imphal.
Speaking as the chief guest of the celebrations attended by
leaders, editors, intellectuals, entrepreneurs, civil society
organisation leaders, media persons among others, the chief
minister appealed to all sections of the society including the
leaders, media persons, academicians, politicians to unite and
understand the issues at hand to find a solution.
N Biren Singh stressed that there will be forces trying to
disintegrate the integrity of the State, but the people should
stand unitedly.
“Let political differences remain as political issues, but when
the issue at hand is national or state unity, all differences
should be dismissed”, he said, adding that this is not the time
for bickering amongst ourselves.
The chief minister then highlighted the values of tolerance and
inclusivity in Indian democracy and added that the government
welcomes all constructive criticism, advice and suggestions.
On the present issue in the state, the chief minister said that
the government cannot allow any threat to the unity of the
state or to disintegrate the 34 or so communities residing
together in the state.
Acknowledging the difficulties of the journalists, the chief
minister also appealed to the publishers to work towards their
welfare. He highlighted some efforts taken up by the
government for the welfare of the fraternity including increase
in pension amount and coverage of all journalists under the
chief minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT).
N. Biren Singh further sought support and cooperation of the
people and further wished success to the Sanaleibak
newspaper. (NNN)