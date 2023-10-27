Manipur CM N Biren Singh distributes one time financial aid for education of children in relief camps

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 27: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh distributed one-time financial assistance to beneficiaries under Special Scheme for Education of Children of Labour Card Holders staying at Relief Camps.

He further informed that under Special Scheme for Education of Children of Labour Card Holders staying at Relief Camps, the Government is providing a sum of Rs. 5000 each to those labour card holders staying in relief camps, to help a little in the education of their children. Apart from this, he also stated that the State Government had already distributed financial assistance of Rs. 1000 to each person staying in relief camps as first phase and informed that another Rs. 1000 have been distributed as second phase.

Taking to platform X, CM N Biren Singh stated, “After releasing a sum of Rs 5,000 per family to 1,500 labour-class families till date, I am pleased to release the assistance to an additional 1,000 families today. This is a continuous program and we have been distributing these financial aid and benefits with the target to ensure that the education of children from all communities residing at relief camps remains unaffected. Additional assistance such as Maternity benefits, Medical Reimbursement, pension benefits, etc. also come under the Special Scheme”.

Under the special scheme, one-time financial assistance of a sum of Rs. 5000 shall be provided for education of children to every family having valid labour card and staying in the relief camps set up by the Government of Manipur.