Manipur CM urges Centre to review AFSPA imposition

IMPHAL, Dec 13: Speaking on the re-imposition of Armed Forces Special Powers’ Act (AFSPA) in Manipur’s six police station areas, Manipur chief minister N Biren said that the State Government had requested the Central Government to review and withdraw AFSPA from the said police stations. The chief minister sought cooperation and support from the public in the government’s effort to restore peace and tranquility in the State.

Biren Singh was speaking at the Nupee Lal Numit observation recently at the Nupee Lal Memorial complex in Imphal.

- Advertisement -

A formal function was also held at the GP Women’s College, Central Hall, after paying the floral tribute at the Nupee Lal Memorial Complex.

Addressing the gathering, N Biren Singh maintained that Nupee Lal Numit is observed every year to remember the role played by “our brave” women in 1904 and 1939, revolting against the “injustice” of British imperialism. He also said that apart from the contribution of women during the above two instances, we should also remember the bravery and courage shown by Manipuri women in other instances including ousting the Burmese (Awa) during the Seven Year Devastation period (1819-1826).

The chief minister then mentioned that the bravery and courage could also be seen among present day women of the State, as they had been leading from the forefront in every issue pertaining to the safety of the people of the state. He spoke on the contribution of Manipuri women in certain sectors including social, economic, art and culture, hospitality and games and sports among others, apart from their household activities. He added that cultural performances shown by our women in different national and international events had shown the uniqueness of our culture across the world.

Singh informed that the State Government, acknowledging the hard work and commitment of women, had introduced certain women welfare schemes including Ima Nongthangleima Yaipha Tengbang Scheme, providing financial assistance of Rs 500 per month to unemployed women who are above the age of 40 years. He further informed that Ima markets had been constructed across every district of the State, considering the role of women in economic activities. Financial assistance had also been given to women sports persons in establishing training institutes, to provide training to young athletes in their respective disciplines, he said.

- Advertisement -

The chief minister also spoke on the initiatives of the Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra in passing the Women’s Reservation Bill 2023 in the Parliament. He further mentioned other initiatives taken up by the State Government for students including Chief Minister’s Scholarship for Civil Service Coaching, Chief Minister’s Coaching Scheme for Entrance Examination to Professional Courses for NEET and JEE and establishment of DIET in every district among others.

Regarding the current unprecedented crisis in the state, the chief minister informed that State and Central governments have been putting all efforts to bring a permanent solution. However, bringing a solution would take time as the situation had become chronic and fragile, he added. He informed that the State Government in coordination with central forces had been giving every effort to track Laishram Kamalbabu who went missing from Leimakhong Army campus. (NNN)