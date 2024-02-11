Manipur Congress demands N Biren Singh’s resignation

IMPHAL, Feb 10: The Congress party on Thursday demanded resignation of N Biren Singh as chief minister of Manipur, taking moral responsibility for the protracted crisis in the state.

AICC national spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed said this while addressing a press conference in Congress Bhavan here in connection with Rahul Gandhi’s “Jay Jawan:Anyay ke Virudh Nyay Ka Yudh”, which was launched from Bihar on January 31.

She said that tendering resignation by the chief minister would pave the way for restoration of peace and normalcy in the state.

She alleged that the Centre is yet to take up a concrete step to resolve the more than nine months violence in the state.

Even as the leaders of the government at the Centre are claiming that Manipur is returning to normalcy, the incidents of violence involving loss of lives continue to happen, the AICC leader said.

The first and foremost step to be taken up for restoration of peace and normalcy in the state should be the resignation of N Biren Singh as the chief minister of the state, she demanded.

Talking on Rahul Gandhi’s Jay Jawan:Anyay ke Virudh Nyay Ka Yudh, Dr Shama Mohamed said that the campaign was launched against Modi government’s recent cancellation of recruitment of youths in the three armed services –Army, Navy and Airforce under Agnipath Scheme.

She said that under the Agnipath Scheme, the Modi government had selected 1,50,000 youths to recruit in the Army. But the names of the selected youths were cancelled, the AICC leader also said.

The campaign has two important components, she said, and added the number one component is to keep these selected 1.5 lakh youths to their jobs and the other one is to remove or stop Agnipath Scheme. (NNN)