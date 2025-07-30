33.3 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Manipur Declares Half-Day Holiday for 134th Durand Cup Kick-Off

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, JULY 30: The Manipur Government announced a half-day holiday on Wednesday, July 30, to enable government staff, students, and members of the public to watch the opening match of the 134th Durand Cup — one of the world’s oldest and most esteemed football tournaments. The long-awaited opening match will take place at 4:00 PM at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal between a high-stakes local derby pitting TRAU FC against NEROCA FC.

To contain the big crowd anticipated at the match and maintain uninterrupted flow of traffic in the areas nearby, authorities have circulated a traffic advisory. Motor vehicle movement around the stadium will be banned on match days, viz., July 30, August 1, 4, 7, 10, and 12.

The Imphal leg of this year’s Durand Cup comprises Group F, which includes four teams: TRAU FC (Manipur), NEROCA FC (Manipur), the Indian Navy Football Team, and Real Kashmir FC. The tournament is jointly organized by the Indian Army and the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports (YAS), Government of Manipur, and will continue until 12 August. The top two teams from the group will proceed to the next stage of the competition.

The fixture schedule for Group F is as follows:

• Wednesday, July 30: TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC

• Friday, August 1: Indian Navy FT vs Real Kashmir FC

• Monday, August 4: TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC

• Thursday, August 7: NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT

• Sunday, August 10: NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC

• Tuesday, August 12: TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT

The Durand Cup’s return to Imphal has created huge enthusiasm among football supporters, with thousands to flock to the stands in support of their favorites. As the tournament begins, the atmosphere of competition and community spirit is going to shine as brightly in Manipur’s footballing hub.

