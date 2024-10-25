Manipur Declares Heibok Ching a Protected Reserve to Preserve Biodiversity

HT Digital

Friday, October 25: In a landmark decision aimed at environmental conservation, the Manipur Cabinet announced on Thursday its plan to designate Heibok Ching, a hillock situated in Langthabal, Imphal West, as a reserve forest. This decision, taken under Section 4 of the Indian Forest Act of 1927, was made public by Manipur’s IPR Minister, Sapam Ranjan Singh, who emphasized the government’s commitment to protecting the hillock’s natural beauty and diverse ecosystem.

- Advertisement -

Minister Sapam Ranjan Singh highlighted that Heibok Ching has long been cherished by locals for its scenic views and rich biodiversity. Recognizing these values, the state government has moved forward with this significant measure to preserve and protect Heibok Ching as an official Reserved Forest. The minister shared the broader goals of the initiative, pointing out that preserving the unique geography and ecological value of the area is essential for the long-term environmental sustainability of Manipur. This decision reflects a conscious step by the state to acknowledge the ecological significance of natural landscapes and the pressing need for their conservation in the face of rapid development and urbanization.

Adding further context, the minister explained that this is part of a larger assessment process in Manipur to protect more areas within the state, particularly in its valleys. This comprehensive evaluation will analyze each region’s geographic and environmental characteristics and determine the suitability of classifying these areas as either protected or reserved forests. Through this process, the government aims to establish a clear framework that aligns with conservation principles, benefiting both local biodiversity and Manipur’s distinct landscapes.

The decision to designate Heibok Ching as a reserve forest holds symbolic importance, as this hillock was previously designated a revenue village under the name “68-Heibok Ching” by an official declaration dated December 2, 2014, under the Manipur Land Revenue & Land Reforms Act of 1960. While initially classified as a revenue-generating area, this shift to a reserve forest designation underscores the government’s recognition of the irreplaceable value of natural ecosystems beyond their economic contributions. By formally protecting Heibok Ching, the state government has taken a progressive approach to land management, ensuring that areas of high ecological importance are preserved for future generations.

The state’s commitment to safeguarding natural landscapes extends beyond Heibok Ching. Minister Sapam Ranjan Singh noted that the government’s efforts in conservation reflect an intention to secure not only individual locations but also to create a network of protected areas that collectively contribute to a healthier, more sustainable environment across Manipur. This ongoing evaluation and classification process will allow the state to address the environmental needs of each region uniquely, providing the flexibility to adapt strategies for preservation as per ecological demands.

- Advertisement -

In addition to conservation efforts, the state cabinet also passed the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (8th Amendment) Ordinance of 2024. This amendment aligns with key decisions made in recent GST Council meetings, which took place in July and September. The ordinance integrates a number of reforms to streamline GST compliance, enabling Manipur to adhere to national public guidelines and improve fiscal management within the state. By adopting this ordinance, Manipur joins other Indian states in reinforcing tax regulations that will help standardize tax policies across the country while ensuring that they meet regional administrative needs.

The Manipur Cabinet’s decision to designate Heibok Ching as a reserve forest and its commitment to ongoing conservation projects is a promising step for biodiversity preservation and environmental protection in the region. Heibok Ching will now receive the legal protections associated with reserve forests, ensuring that this cherished natural space remains intact and safeguarded from unchecked development pressures. This development not only protects the area’s unique ecosystem but also stands as a testament to the state’s dedication to balancing ecological preservation with responsible governance.

With these policies, Manipur is actively taking on the responsibility of addressing ecological concerns and making environmental sustainability a core part of its governance strategy. The transformation of Heibok Ching from a revenue village into a protected reserve forest illustrates a significant shift in priorities, reflecting the government’s recognition of nature as a vital asset deserving of dedicated protection and care.