Arunachal CM unveils biodiversity action plan

ITANAGAR, March 13: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday released a biodiversity action plan aimed at achieving the ‘Pakke Declaration’ goals.

The ‘Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Strategy and Action: A People’s Plan’ provides localised action points that empower communities to take charge of environmental conservation with governmental support.

Khandu said that the plan aims at inclusive and sustainable growth through collective efforts.

He emphasised that the plan complements the ‘Pakke Declaration’ and its five key themes — environment, climate resilience, well-being, sustainable livelihoods and collaborative action.

“It will also contribute significantly to India’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reinforcing Arunachal Pradesh’s role as a leader in conservation efforts,” he said.

Khandu noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been consistently highlighting the importance of balancing development with environmental conservation, and his vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ includes a strong focus on sustainability, ecological preservation, and a green future for the coming generations.

He pointed out that under the prime minister’s leadership, India has taken significant steps in environmental conservation through initiatives such as LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), which promotes sustainable living and responsible consumption, the National Mission for Green India, which focuses on expanding forest cover and restoring degraded ecosystems, and the Jal Jeevan Mission, which ensures access to clean and safe drinking water while promoting water conservation.

He also highlighted the Namami Gange and National River Conservation Plan, which work towards revitalising and preserving India’s rivers, and the International Solar Alliance, a global initiative promoting renewable energy.

The chief minister stated that these initiatives align seamlessly with Arunachal Pradesh’s biodiversity strategy, reinforcing the state’s commitment to conservation while fostering economic growth through sustainable means.

Khandu said that the traditional wisdom of indigenous communities has played a crucial role in enabling them to live in harmony with nature.

He expressed confidence that the action plan would further strengthen conservation efforts and serve as an example for the rest of the world.

The CM assured all stakeholders that implementing the plan would be the government’s top priority, while reaffirming its commitment to preserving the state’s natural wealth, empowering local communities, and ensuring that development and conservation go hand-in-hand.

Khandu announced that a dedicated cell would be established in the chief minister’s office to monitor the implementation of schemes and projects announced in the state budget, including the state biodiversity plan.

He added that the plan would be implemented across the state at all levels, including at gram panchayats, with the active involvement of grassroots communities.

Stressing the importance of collective responsibility, Khandu asserted that biodiversity conservation is not just the government’s duty but a shared responsibility of all citizens. He added that unless people take ownership of their role in protecting the environment, no government action plan would be successful.

The state cabinet on November 2021 adopted the ‘Pakke Declaration’ at Seijosa in Pakke Kessang district, to accelerate comprehensive, smart, climate-resilient and inclusive development of the people and the state with all-round efforts.

There are five main themes or ‘Panch Dharas’ of the declaration — environment, forest and climate change; health and well-being for all; sustainable and adaptive living; livelihoods and opportunities and evidence generation and collaborative actions. (PTI)