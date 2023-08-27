Manipur Education department issues advisory to schools

IMPHAL, Aug 26: In view of the reports of the spread of viral

conjunctivitis in Manipur, the Education department issued an

advisory for schools and hostels today.

The advisory said, if one or two students are infected with the

conjunctivitis in a school, the infected student may be given

leave for 10 days.

If three or more students are infected in a class in a school,

then the whole class may be dosed for 10 days.

In a school, if three or more students are infected in three or

more different classes, the school may be closed for 10 days.

In case of hostels, if any inmate of the hostel is infected, the

inmate may be sent home for 10 days. If more than three

inmates are infected in a hostel, the hostel may be dosed for 10

days.

Proper hand washing practices should be encouraged among

the students and teachers alike, the advisory said.

The advisory issued as per the suggestion from the directorate

of state health services further stated that proper safety

measures should be taken to control the spread of the viral

conjunctivitis among the school going population at the school

level which will go a long way in controlling the epidemic at the

state level.

All Zonal Education officers were also instructed to circulate the

advisory to all schools under their respective jurisdiction

immediately.

The advisory came in the backdrop of reports of outbreak of

contagious eye flu in Ukhrul district of Manipur. According to

the district health service authority, altogether 89 cases have

been reported in the district so far.

Out of the 89 people infected, around 50 were from Jessami, a

village bordering Nagaland.

Most of the patients were school-going children, which has

prompted the district health authority to direct its actions

towards school students to contain the spread of the viral eye

disease. (NNN)