Manipur: Flight Cancellation Strands Students at Bir Tikendrajit Airport

HT Digtal

IMPHAL, Feb 24: Tension broke out at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal, today morning when a flight was unexpectedly canceled, leaving a group of students stranded.

- Advertisement -

The students had planned to travel to Guwahati tomorrow to appear for the Central Agricultural University (CAU) examination.

But with no prior warning from the airlines, they were abruptly left in a state of despair and frustration.

The situation has deteriorated since congested roads have given students no other viable mode of transportation. With little choice of transport, the candidates now doubt reaching their examination center on time.

This last-minute hitch has disarranged their plans, adding more pressure to an already tense situation.

- Advertisement -

More than 500 flights have been cancelled today, but this has not yet been confirmed by the reasons, according to flight tracking service FlightAware. The sudden rise in cancellations has left people concerned and questioning the preparation and communication level of airline authorities.

In the midst of the melee, the students are now requesting that airline authorities intervene and arrange a substitute mode of transport. The majority have taken to social media to air their grievances, calling for swift intervention.

They point out that failing the test due to circumstances beyond their control would be unfair and have long-term consequences for their academic and professional dreams.