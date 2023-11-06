21 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Manipur government extends mobile internet ban till Nov 8

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Imphal, Nov 6: The Manipur Government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services till November 8, as per the reports on Monday. The decision was taken to prevent the spread of harmful content by anti-social elements.

The notification was issued by the Home Commissioner, T Ranjit Singh. He stated that the extension is due to the potential misuse of social media by these elements, which could potentially circulate content that may disrupt law and order in the state.

“…also elements of imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property, and wide spread disturbances to public tranquility and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, which be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile services, SMS services and dongle services specially in the context of the recent incidents of violence in some parts of the state,” the notification reads.

This decision follows the previous internet ban that was initially scheduled to end on November 5.

