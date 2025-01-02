Assam sees elephant rise, reclaims 74,000 bighas forest land: CM

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 2: In a major achievement, Assam has recorded a rise in its elephant population and reclaimed 74,115 bighas (9,932 hectares) of forest land that had been illegally occupied, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.

The 2024 Elephant Population Estimation showed an increase from 5,719 elephants in the last count, conducted seven years ago, to 5,828 this year.

Meanwhile, over three years, the state reclaimed 74,115 bighas of forest land, an unprecedented effort in Assam’s history.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “The @assamforest recently carried out the Elephant Population Estimation in Assam 2024. Carried out after 7 years, the number of elephants have increased from 5,719 to 5,828.”

Additionally, of the reclaimed land, 9,000 hectares have already been restored to their natural forested state, enhancing ecological balance.

Sarma further commended the Assam Forest Department for its effective conservation strategies, which have contributed to both the rise in elephant numbers and the restoration of critical forest habitats.

“The increase in elephant population and the successful reclamation of forest land highlight our government’s dedication to protecting Assam’s rich biodiversity and natural resources,” he stated.