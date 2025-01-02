14 C
Guwahati
Thursday, January 2, 2025
type here...

Assam sees elephant rise, reclaims 74,000 bighas forest land: CM

The 2024 Elephant Population Estimation showed an increase from 5,719 elephants in the last count, conducted seven years ago, to 5,828 this year.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 2: In a major achievement, Assam has recorded a rise in its elephant population and reclaimed 74,115 bighas (9,932 hectares) of forest land that had been illegally occupied, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The 2024 Elephant Population Estimation showed an increase from 5,719 elephants in the last count, conducted seven years ago, to 5,828 this year.

Related Posts:

10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss
Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year
Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year
Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss
Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam
10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain
10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain
View all stories

Meanwhile, over three years, the state reclaimed 74,115 bighas of forest land, an unprecedented effort in Assam’s history.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “The @assamforest recently carried out the Elephant Population Estimation in Assam 2024. Carried out after 7 years, the number of elephants have increased from 5,719 to 5,828.”

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1874702129157570943?t=7O-dfnsB63kQk2lrb2er3g&s=08

Additionally, of the reclaimed land, 9,000 hectares have already been restored to their natural forested state, enhancing ecological balance.

- Advertisement -

Sarma further commended the Assam Forest Department for its effective conservation strategies, which have contributed to both the rise in elephant numbers and the restoration of critical forest habitats.

“The increase in elephant population and the successful reclamation of forest land highlight our government’s dedication to protecting Assam’s rich biodiversity and natural resources,” he stated.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge to be named ‘Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu’

The Hills Times -
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss 14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam 10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain