Guwahati
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Assam Cabinet takes decisions to boost connectivity, water supply

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 2: In a significant start to 2025, the Assam Cabinet took several decisions to enhance public services, rural infrastructure, and urban amenities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.

The Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 210.8 crore for 104 rural infrastructure projects, which will significantly improve connectivity across 12 districts of Assam.

These projects are expected to provide a major boost to rural development and better integration of remote areas.

In a bid to ensure clean drinking water for urban households, the Cabinet has also approved Rs 207.92 crore for water supply projects in four towns: Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tezpur, and North Lakhimpur.

These projects, funded under the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF), aim to bring the Har Ghar Jal vision closer to reality.

Meanwhile, to streamline the mutual transfer process for Grade III and Grade IV government employees, the Cabinet approved the Swagata Satirtha Mutual Transfer online portal.

Additionally, this initiative will facilitate seamless transfers, ensuring greater efficiency and employee satisfaction.

Furthermore, to make registration processes more citizen-friendly, the Cabinet has approved the Assam Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Rules, 2024.

The amendment is expected to simplify and streamline the system, ensuring better accessibility for residents.

