Sunday, December 17, 2023
Manipur government refutes schools affiliating to CBSE claim

IMPHAL, Dec 16:  Manipur Education (School) department has said that the state government had not issued any NOC (No Objection Certificate) for affiliation of any of the schools in the state since May 2023.
The education department was reacting to a post on X by one Dr Lamtinthang Haokip claiming that 20 educational institutions in Churachandpur and 16 from Kangpokpi have affiliated with CBSE recently.

A clarification note of the Manipur education department signed by joint secretary Anjali Chongtham stated that the state government had not issued any ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) for affiliation with CBSE to any educational institution in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi since May 2023.
Dr Lamtinthang Haokip’s post on the X on December 14 came at a time when Manipur is reeling under crisis after the clash broke out on May 3 last.
As per the norm of the government, an educational institute within the state of Manipur needs to obtain a prior NOC from the state government if it wants to affiliate to a board or council outside the state including the CBSE. (NNN)

