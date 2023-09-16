34 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Manipur govt approves compensation scheme for women victims of sexual attack, acid attack

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Sept 15: The Manipur government has approved a compensation
scheme for women victims of sexual assault and other crimes, an official order
said.
The order issued by commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh on September 14 said
that the state government has approved the ‘Manipur Compensation Scheme for
women victims/survivors of sexual assault/other crimes, 2023’.
Under the scheme gang rape victims will be entitled to a minimum amount of Rs 5
lakh to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh while rape victims will get Rs 4-7 lakh.
Victims of acid attack with face disfigurement will get Rs 7-8 lakh.
The order said in case of loss of life or enforced disappearance of women the
compensation amount will be Rs 5-10 lakh.
The scheme shall apply to victims and their dependents who have suffered loss,
or injury as the case may be, as a result of the offence committed and who
require rehabilitation.
It said compensation as decided by the Manipur State Legal Services Authority
(MALSA) or District Legal Services Authority will be paid to the women victims or
her dependents. (PTI)

