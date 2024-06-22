25.6 C
Manipur in difficult phase, govt will lay path for betterment of society: CM

IMPHAL, June 21: Noting that ethnic strife-torn Manipur was going through a difficult phase, chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday asserted that his government will lay the path for betterment of the society.

Speaking at the state-level ‘International Yoga Day’ function at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Singh said the current situation in Manipur is a turning point for indigenous people and their future and if things are tackled wisely, a safe and secure future is guaranteed.

“We shouldn’t allow emotions and politics to drive our actions, and in the process divert from the core issues. We know we are tired… but we have to endure it for a few more days. We cannot be happy without going through a tough phase,” he said.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur between hills-based Kuki-Zo people and Imphal Valley-based Meiteis since May last year. (PTI)

