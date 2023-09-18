Manipur joins nationwide launch of PM Vishwakarma Scheme

IMPHAL, Sep 17: Manipur on Sunday joined the nationwide

launch of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme in the presence of

Union minister Nityananda Rai and chief minister N Biren Singh

here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rs 13,000-crore

PM Vishwakarma Yojana (scheme) for traditional artisans and

craftsmen in Delhi.

He also unveiled 18 customised stamp sheets covering the 18

traditional trades whose workers are covered under the

scheme, along with a toolkit e-booklet on the occasion of the

launch of the Vishwakarma scheme.

Speaking at a function, Rai said the prime minister has always

been giving priority to the Northeastern states when it comes

to development.

“The scheme has been started covering 18 traditional crafts

including carpentry, boat-making, blacksmith, weaving, etc”

and that “it will facilitate the development of small-scale

craftsmen across the country, who will assist in achieving the

goal of self-reliance,” the Union minister of state for home said.

Chief minister Biren Singh said, “The scheme will be fully

funded by the Union government. It is a significant step

towards empowering our skilled artisans and craftsmen. Under

the scheme, the Vishwakarmas will be registered free of

charge.”

Wishing PM Modi on his birthday, Singh said, “The scheme will

provide an opportunity to the talented artisans to showcase

their skills and help in the country’s economic growth.”

The goal of the Vishwakarma scheme is to enhance the

accessibility and quality of products and services offered by

traditional artisans and craftsmen.

The scheme offers collateral-free enterprise development loans

of Rs 1 lakh (first tranche for 18 months repayment) and Rs 2

lakh (second tranche for 30 months repayment). (PTI)