Manipur joins nationwide launch of PM Vishwakarma Scheme

IMPHAL, Sep 17: Manipur on Sunday joined the nationwide
launch of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme in the presence of
Union minister Nityananda Rai and chief minister N Biren Singh
here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rs 13,000-crore
PM Vishwakarma Yojana (scheme) for traditional artisans and
craftsmen in Delhi.
He also unveiled 18 customised stamp sheets covering the 18
traditional trades whose workers are covered under the
scheme, along with a toolkit e-booklet on the occasion of the
launch of the Vishwakarma scheme.
Speaking at a function, Rai said the prime minister has always
been giving priority to the Northeastern states when it comes
to development.
“The scheme has been started covering 18 traditional crafts
including carpentry, boat-making, blacksmith, weaving, etc”
and that “it will facilitate the development of small-scale
craftsmen across the country, who will assist in achieving the
goal of self-reliance,” the Union minister of state for home said.
Chief minister Biren Singh said, “The scheme will be fully
funded by the Union government. It is a significant step
towards empowering our skilled artisans and craftsmen. Under
the scheme, the Vishwakarmas will be registered free of
charge.”
Wishing PM Modi on his birthday, Singh said, “The scheme will
provide an opportunity to the talented artisans to showcase
their skills and help in the country’s economic growth.”
The goal of the Vishwakarma scheme is to enhance the
accessibility and quality of products and services offered by
traditional artisans and craftsmen.
The scheme offers collateral-free enterprise development loans
of Rs 1 lakh (first tranche for 18 months repayment) and Rs 2
lakh (second tranche for 30 months repayment). (PTI)