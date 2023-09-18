Left-out artisans from ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme to be included in state prog: Khandu

ITANAGAR, Sept 17: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema

Khandu on Sunday announced that artisans left out from the

‘PM Viswakarma’ scheme of the Centre will be included in a

flagship programme of the state government so that

everyone gets an equal opportunity to shine.

Speaking at a function organised here on the occasion of the

launch of the central scheme, Khandu said that the state

government would work out a separate programme to

include all the left-out departments.

He said the ‘PM Vishwakarma scheme’, which is a central-

funded programme, would benefit state artisans through skill

development.

“Every tribal family in the state has unique artisan quality

that can create wonders in different fields,” the chief

minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the ‘PM

Vishwakarma’ scheme on the occasion of ‘Vishwakarma

Jayanti’, under which traditional craftsmen and artisans will

be provided collateral-free loans at a minimal interest rate.

With a financial outlay of Rs 13,000 crore for a period of five

years, the scheme will benefit about 30 lakh families of

traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers,

goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, and barbers.

Speaking on the occasion, state Industries Minister Tumke

Bagra mentioned that there are enlisted 9,600 artisans in the

state, besides 9,200 weavers, who would get immense

benefits from the ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme.

Appreciating PM Modi for launching several schemes for the

marginalised section of society, Khandu said that the prime

minister always prioritised the development of villages.

Referring to the G20 meetings hosted by India in over 60

cities in the country, the chief minister said Arunachal

Pradesh was blessed to host such meetings, including one

C20 conference in Namsai district.

“After independence, no prime minister had ever tried to

transform India which PM Modi did in the last nine years,” he

said.

- Advertisement -

“Most of the foreign ambassadors feared to visit Arunachal

Pradesh earlier because of opposition by China. However,

things changed after Modi came to power in 2014. This year,

despite opposition by the neighbouring country, foreign

delegates visited the state to attend the G20 meeting which

is a positive sign,” Khandu added. (PTI)