Left-out artisans from ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme to be included in state prog: Khandu

ITANAGAR, Sept 17: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema
Khandu on Sunday announced that artisans left out from the
‘PM Viswakarma’ scheme of the Centre will be included in a
flagship programme of the state government so that
everyone gets an equal opportunity to shine.
Speaking at a function organised here on the occasion of the
launch of the central scheme, Khandu said that the state
government would work out a separate programme to
include all the left-out departments.
He said the ‘PM Vishwakarma scheme’, which is a central-
funded programme, would benefit state artisans through skill
development.
“Every tribal family in the state has unique artisan quality
that can create wonders in different fields,” the chief
minister said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the ‘PM
Vishwakarma’ scheme on the occasion of ‘Vishwakarma
Jayanti’, under which traditional craftsmen and artisans will
be provided collateral-free loans at a minimal interest rate.
With a financial outlay of Rs 13,000 crore for a period of five
years, the scheme will benefit about 30 lakh families of
traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers,
goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, and barbers.
Speaking on the occasion, state Industries Minister Tumke
Bagra mentioned that there are enlisted 9,600 artisans in the
state, besides 9,200 weavers, who would get immense
benefits from the ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme.
Appreciating PM Modi for launching several schemes for the
marginalised section of society, Khandu said that the prime
minister always prioritised the development of villages.
Referring to the G20 meetings hosted by India in over 60
cities in the country, the chief minister said Arunachal
Pradesh was blessed to host such meetings, including one
C20 conference in Namsai district.
“After independence, no prime minister had ever tried to
transform India which PM Modi did in the last nine years,” he
said.
“Most of the foreign ambassadors feared to visit Arunachal
Pradesh earlier because of opposition by China. However,
things changed after Modi came to power in 2014. This year,
despite opposition by the neighbouring country, foreign
delegates visited the state to attend the G20 meeting which
is a positive sign,” Khandu added. (PTI)