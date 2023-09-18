Developed nations’ outlook towards India changed after Modi came to power: Rijiju

ITANAGAR, Sept 17: Stating that Prime Minister Narendra

Modi is regarded as a great leader globally, Union minister

Kiren Rijiju on Sunday asserted that developed nations’

outlook towards India has changed significantly after the BJP-

led government came to power in 2014.

He was addressing a function here on the occasion of the

launch of the PM Vishwakarma scheme, which envisages

providing support to traditional artisans and craftspeople.

“Earlier, leaders from India were not given importance during

their visits to foreign countries. That changed after Modi

came to power in 2014, with every foreign leader not only

giving respect to Indian ministers but also expressing

willingness to conduct bilateral meetings with them and

wanting to engage with India on every front,” Rijiju, the

minister of Earth Sciences said.

Greeting Modi on his 73rd birthday, Rijiju said that the prime

minister’s style of working is different and he has a very high

energy level.

“I have worked closely with the prime minister since 2014

and have always been inspired by his energy to work for days

with hardly a few hours of sleep. He can, at a stretch, address

many meetings in a day which is difficult for a normal person

to do,” the minister added.

On the PM Vishwakarma scheme launched by Modi, Rijiju

said that the cabinet committee on economic affairs has

recently allotted Rs 13,000 crore for the scheme, which

would be available for traditional artisans and craftspeople

for five financial years from 2023-24 to 2027-28.

Rijiju said that artisans can register themselves on the PM

Vishwakarma portal using biometrics.

“They will get recognition through PM Vishwakarma

certificate and ID card, their skills will be upgraded through

basic and advanced training, they will get toolkit incentive of

Rs 15,000, collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first

tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional

interest rate of 5 per cent, besides incentives for digital

transactions and marketing support,” he said.

“The importance of traditional artisans in Arunachal Pradesh

has reduced with the passage of time and now they can

upgrade their skills through the scheme,” Rijiju said, while

calling upon the youth of the state to take advantage of the

scheme for self-employment.

Urging youth not to look down upon any work, he said the

dignity of labour must be upheld at any cost.

The minister, who had represented Arunachal Pradesh in Lok

Sabha, said the focus of development in the state will be on

income generation.

“I am sure that in the coming years, Arunachal Pradesh will

be at the top in the country in terms of per capita Gross

Domestic Product (GDP). If we can tap even 30 per cent of

our hydropower resources, we will become a financially self-

sufficient state within the next few years,” Rijiju added. (PTI)