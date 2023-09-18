Union minister launches PM Vishwakarma Scheme in Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 17: Union minister of state for fisheries, animal

husbandry and dairying Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan launched the

PM Vishwakarma Scheme in Kohima on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Baliyan said the scheme would be

fully funded by the Union government with an outlay of Rs

13,000 crore.

Under the scheme, he said, the Vishwakarmas will be registered

free of charge through common services centres using

biometric based PM Vishwakarma portal. He added that they

will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma

certificate and ID card, skill upgradation involving basic and

advanced training, toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000, collateral-free

credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh

(second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5%, incentive

for digital transactions and marketing support.

He said the scheme would provide support to artisans and

craftspeople in rural and urban areas across India. He said 18

traditional crafts will be covered under PM Vishwakarma that

include carpenter, boat maker, armourer, blacksmith, hammer

and tool kit maker, locksmith, goldsmith, potter, sculptor, stone

breaker, cobbler/footwear artisan), mason, basket/mat/broom

maker/coir weaver, doll & toy maker (traditional), barber,

garland maker, washerman tailor, and fishing net maker.

Through the scheme, he said, the Centre is providing avenues

for skills development and entrepreneurship, fostering

innovation and creativity and ensuring a better livelihood.

Baliyan added that this scheme recognises the need for

continuous up skilling and re-skilling in a rapidly changing

world.

Highlighting the benefits of the scheme, Baiyan said its

objective is to enhance the skills of our workforce, simplified

access to credit and financial support and lay strong emphasis

on adoption of modern technology and digital tools. It is also to

establish robust market linkages to connect skilled workers

with both domestic and international markets and provide

access to social security schemes to the work force.

Baliyan said the scheme also intended to provide recognition

and holistic support to the traditional artisans and craftsmen

working with their hands and elementary tools, so as to

improve the quality, scale and reach of their products and also

to integrate them with MSME value chains.

Nagaland MLA and adviser to labour, employment and skill

development, Moatoshi Longkumer, among others, also

attended the programme.

He said the state has immense potential for micro-

entrepreneurship ventures that can address unemployment,

but traditionally the population has majorly depended on

government jobs as a source of sustainable livelihood.

However, saturation of jobs in the government sector,

combined with the lack of industrial activities and absence of

organised private sector in the state, has hampered the

employment opportunities of jobless youths, he said.

Nagaland has a large reservoir of traditional skills that

encompass a wide range of crafts, from artisanal pottery to

handloom weaving, from woodworking to traditional

agriculture, and many more, he said.

These skills have been honed over centuries and offer a wealth

of untapped potential for economic growth and empowerment,

he said.

Calling all to embrace the Naga traditional heritage as a source

of economic growth and empowerment for all, Longkumer said

the PM Vishwakarma Scheme is custom-made for Nagaland,

which perfectly fits into our social and customary practices that

have the potential to change the economic scenario of the

state. (With inputs from PTI)