Manipur Lifts Internet Ban in Valley Districts Following Review of Situation

By The Hills Times
HT Digital

IMPHAL, JUNE 13: The Manipur government on Friday revoked the temporary closure of internet services in the state’s five valley districts after reconsidering the prevailing law and order situation. The move is a key step towards normalcy after recent tensions in the region.

As per authorities, the ban on the internet had been issued on June 8, 2025, as a precaution in the aftermath of violent protests and skirmishes erupted in Imphal, the state capital. The suspension was meant to prevent the dissemination of misinformation and ensure public order during the tense situation.

The government, in a formal order, said it had acted in good faith to protect the public interest and avoid further escalation. “The state government has resolved to revoke any kind of suspension of the internet in Manipur, which it put in place in good faith as preventive actions in the public interest,” the order said.

As the restrictions were lifted, the authorities asked internet users to use prudence and refrain from any form of online activity that might create further tensions or necessitate further shutdowns. The order urged responsible use to preserve peace and stability in the state.

The restoration of internet services is regarded as a step in the right direction towards pacifying agitations and allowing citizens to regain access to critical online services.

