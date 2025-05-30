24.2 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 30, 2025
type here...

Manipur: Militants arrested, suspected brown sugar seized

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, May 29: Security forces in Manipur seized a large quantity of suspected brown sugar and also arrested several active members of underground groups in separate incidents during operations carried out across the state on May 26 and 27.

On May 27, during a routine frisking and checking operation at Bisho Bridge under Maram Police Station in Senapati district, security forces stopped a Bolero pick-up vehicle, according to police. The vehicle was driven by Mayarngam Khokyar, and he was accompanied by Nima Sherpa, 34, from Senapati district. Upon searching the vehicle, authorities found 220 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar weighing approximately 2.4 kilograms. The suspected drugs were hidden inside the vehicle’s modified body panels, the police also said.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, in efforts to control ongoing extortion activities, security forces launched intelligence-based combing and cordon-and-search operations in different districts. 

Related Posts:

On May 26, two active members of the banned group PREPAK were arrested from Leirongthel Pitra under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station in Thoubal district, police said. They were identified as Shamjetsabam Ibomcha Meitei, also known as Ingenjao from Thoubal district, and Lamjingba Wahengbam, also known as Luwanganba from Imphal East district, the police further said. From them, security forces recovered one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) with a magazine, one INSAS rifle with a magazine, twelve rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition, and five rounds of 5.56 mm live ammunition.

On May 27, an active member of the KCP (PWG), identified as Sharmulailatpam Herojit Sharma, also known as John, aged 32, was arrested from Yairipok Bishnunaha under Yairipok Police Station in Thoubal district, the police also said. He was reportedly involved in several extortion cases, including issuing threats and carrying out kidnappings. Two mobile phones and three SIM cards were seized from his possession.

Later on the same day, security forces arrested another active cadre of KCP (PWG) from Khonghampat Mantri Leikai under Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West district. The individual, identified as Md. Ayub Khan, also known as Thoiba, aged 28, from Imphal West, was allegedly involved in collecting money from oil pumps in the valley area through threats and extortion. (NNN)

5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

30 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair 10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control 10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India