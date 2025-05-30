Manipur: Militants arrested, suspected brown sugar seized

IMPHAL, May 29: Security forces in Manipur seized a large quantity of suspected brown sugar and also arrested several active members of underground groups in separate incidents during operations carried out across the state on May 26 and 27.

On May 27, during a routine frisking and checking operation at Bisho Bridge under Maram Police Station in Senapati district, security forces stopped a Bolero pick-up vehicle, according to police. The vehicle was driven by Mayarngam Khokyar, and he was accompanied by Nima Sherpa, 34, from Senapati district. Upon searching the vehicle, authorities found 220 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar weighing approximately 2.4 kilograms. The suspected drugs were hidden inside the vehicle’s modified body panels, the police also said.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, in efforts to control ongoing extortion activities, security forces launched intelligence-based combing and cordon-and-search operations in different districts.

On May 26, two active members of the banned group PREPAK were arrested from Leirongthel Pitra under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station in Thoubal district, police said. They were identified as Shamjetsabam Ibomcha Meitei, also known as Ingenjao from Thoubal district, and Lamjingba Wahengbam, also known as Luwanganba from Imphal East district, the police further said. From them, security forces recovered one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) with a magazine, one INSAS rifle with a magazine, twelve rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition, and five rounds of 5.56 mm live ammunition.

On May 27, an active member of the KCP (PWG), identified as Sharmulailatpam Herojit Sharma, also known as John, aged 32, was arrested from Yairipok Bishnunaha under Yairipok Police Station in Thoubal district, the police also said. He was reportedly involved in several extortion cases, including issuing threats and carrying out kidnappings. Two mobile phones and three SIM cards were seized from his possession.

Later on the same day, security forces arrested another active cadre of KCP (PWG) from Khonghampat Mantri Leikai under Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West district. The individual, identified as Md. Ayub Khan, also known as Thoiba, aged 28, from Imphal West, was allegedly involved in collecting money from oil pumps in the valley area through threats and extortion. (NNN)