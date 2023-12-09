18 C
Manipur: NHRC sends notice to state government, DGP over the death of 13 people killed in gunfight

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Imphal, Dec 9: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the state government and the Director General of Police (DGP) over the killing of 13 people in a gunfight in Leithao village, Tengnoupal district, officials reported on Friday.

The NHRC statement said the incident indicates a ‘lapse’ from law enforcement agencies and peacekeeping forces in the state. The reported loss of 13 lives in an area that had remained calm since May’s tension in Manipur is ‘alarming and disturbing’, the NHRC observed.

The commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report stating ‘at least 13 people were killed in a gunfight in Leithao village near Saibol in the Tengnoupal district, Manipur on December 4.’

The NHRC said, if true, the media report’s contents represent serious human rights violations and are a matter of concern.

 

Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here's Proof
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
Rs 717 crore sanctioned by DoNER for 5 projects in Tripura

The Hills Times - 0
