NHRC files complaint over Jiribam kidnapping, killing in Manipur

IMPHAL, Nov 25: A complaint has been filed to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the kidnapping and killing of three children and three women by militants in Jiribam district of Manipur.

The written complaint filed by Kangjam Khagendra Singh, a member of Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) was addressed to NHRC Acting Chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani.

Armed non-state actors have killed many people involving women and children by violating national and international human rights laws, including humanitarian law in the ongoing Manipur conflict, which witnessed a fresh surge in violence recently, the complaint noted.

It mentioned that the state commission has so far disposed of 64 cases out of 71, including cases transferred by NHRC.

In the past few days eight people, including a eight-month-old baby were killed in Jiribam, the complaint to NHRC said.

It further alluded to the current pending cases with MHRC and said the tenure of Justice UB Saha, chairperson of the commission was ended on August 24 and hence it has not been able to take up a single case.

A case was registered with the MHRC in connection with the killing of six people–three children and three women–and later an FIR was filed at Borobekra Police Station of Jiribam under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act against the ‘unknown armed militants’, the complaint said.

It explained that despite deployment of a large number of paramilitary forces and Manipur police the unrest continues unabated in the state.

It cited that a woman was killed by armed people during night time in Jiribam in early November. Eight injury marks were found in the deceased’s body, including fractured parts, besides her body was burnt and the body and the head were found separately.

Following the incident, unidentified gunmen torched houses and shops at Jakuradhor Karong and also killed two civilians before kidnapping six persons, MHRC said in the complaint.

The inability of MHRC to register absolutely essential cases under Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 has created a situation wherein it has to stop deliverance of justice to the affected people, it asserted.

It appealed to NHRC to send a commission team to Manipur and take up necessary action to ensure human rights to the people of the state. (NNN)